Ronald Matarrita compartió foto con misteriosa mujer

COLUMBUS, OHIO - OCTOBER 13: Ronald Matarrita #22 of Costa Rica controls the ball against Tim Weah #20 of the United States during the second half of a 2022 World Cup Qualifying match at Lower.com Field on October 13, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == (Emilee Chinn/AFP)