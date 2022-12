“This time for Africa”, Shakira celebra triunfo de Marruecos

(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 13, 2018 Colombian singer Shakira performs at the grand opening of the Cedars International Festival (CIF) in northern Lebanon. - Two years ago Shakira lost her "identity": her voice went out and she thought she could not sing again. "It was the blackest moment of my life," says the Colombian star, already fully recovered, in an interview with the AFP. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP) (JOSEPH EID/AFP)