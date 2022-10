A sus 77 años, Gina Little completó su maratón número 600

At 77, Gina Little from London not only became the oldest #SixStarFinisher on Sunday, but celebrated her 602nd marathon! Gina has run the @BerlinMarathon 31 times, @LondonMarathon 38 times, including the 2022 races before the @BankofAmerica #ChicagoMarathon. 📸: @WMMajors pic.twitter.com/qQSsON3SgO