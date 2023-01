Ahora se puede “ver” a través de las paredes gracias a sistema basado en señales Wi-Fi

FILE - In this, Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, file photo illustration, a person types on a laptop, in Miami. Security researchers have discovered a Wi-Fi network vulnerability that could allow attackers to steal sensitive information or inject malicious code while someone is logged into a computer or mobile device. A report published Monday, Oct. 16, 2017, said the breach could only happen if an attacker is within range of the potential victim, but the weakness could affect anyone using a Wi-Fi network. An industry group says it can be resolved through software updates. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) (Wilfredo Lee)