The Northrop Grumman Antares rocket, with Cygnus resupply spacecraft onboard, launches from Pad-0A at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Wallops Island, Va, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. The cargo ship rocketed toward the International Space Station on Saturday, carrying candy and cheese to satisfy the astronauts' cravings. (Aubrey Gemignani/NASA via AP)