Roberto Cusimano, owner of San Giuseppe funeral home, left, is flanked by an employee as they prepare documents for transportation of the coffin of Concetta, 73 years old, who died with Coronavirus, at the Multimedica hospital morgue, in Milan, Italy, Saturday, March 21, 2020. The coffin will be carried to the cemetery of Caravaggio. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)