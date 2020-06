A relative of Salamanca Melara family observes the search of seven members of the family who were buried by a landslide due to the heavy rains caused by Tropical Storm Cristobal, in Santo Tomas, southern San Salvador on June 04, 2020. - The storms that have hit El Salvador since last weekend have left 27 dead, while authorities are preparing preventive evacuations due to the continued rains, official sources reported. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP)