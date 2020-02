Passengers, wearing masks, depart Aswan International Airport in the Egyptian city, some 920 kms south of the capital Cairo, on February 2, 2020. - The coronavirus has caused alarm because of its similarity to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome), which killed nearly 650 people across mainland China and Hong Kong in 2002-2003. Like SARS, it can be passed among humans via the respiratory tract. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)