Cirujanos advierten sobre medicamento que utilizan algunas estrellas de Hollywood

British rock star Ozzy Osbourne (L) and wife Sharon appear on the CNN program "Larry King Live" at the CNN studios in Los Angeles, 03 March 2003. The Osbourne's discussed her bout with colon cancer, their life together and the upcoming DVD release of the first year of their reality television show "The Osbournes." AFP PHOTO/Rose M. PROUSER/CNN (ROSE M. PROUSER)