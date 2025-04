Con lágrimas y paciencia, los fieles dan su último adiós al papa Francisco

Pilgrims and visitors queue at St Peter's Square to enter the St Peter's Basilica and pay respects to the late Pope in the Vatican on April 23, 2025. Pope Francis's body arrived at Saint Peter's Basilica on April 23, 2025, to lie in state before his weekend funeral. The late pope's open wooden coffin was carried by pallbearers the 500 metres (yards) from the Casa Santa Marta where he lived and died, behind a procession of red-robed cardinals. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP)

(DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP)