TOPSHOT - Passengers wear hazmat suit as they arrive at the Wuhan Wuchang Railway Station in Wuhan, to leave the city in China's central Hubei province early on April 8, 2020. - Thousands of Chinese travellers flocked to catch trains leaving coronavirus-ravaged Wuhan early April 8, as authorities lifted a more than two-month ban on outbound travel from the city where the global pandemic first emerged. (Photo by NOEL CELIS / AFP)