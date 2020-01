(FILES) In this picture taken on September 14, 2013, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's Quds Force, Gen. Qasem Soleimani, receives condolences following the death of his mother in Tehran. - Top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani was killed in a US strike on Baghdad's international airport on January 3, 2019, Iraq's powerful Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force has said, in a dramatic escalation of tensions between Washington and Tehran. (Photo by MEHDI GHASEMI / ISNA / AFP)