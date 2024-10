Donald Trump sembró la semilla de la conspiración y para estas elecciones da frutos

This aerial view shows a truck traveling along US Route 95, which runs through the town of Goldfield, Nevada, on October 17, 2024, in Esmeralda County, the state's least populous county. Across the swing state of Nevada, several election officials have quit their job after suffering harrassment resulting from conspiracy theories and death threats following the 2020 Presidential elections (Photo by Gilles CLARENNE / AFP)

(GILLES CLARENNE/AFP)