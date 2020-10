A picture taken on October 3, 2020 shows Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled Al-Anani (L), and Mustafa Waziri (R), Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, open a sarcophagus excavated by the Egyptian archaeological mission working at the Saqqara necropolis, 30 kms south of the capital Cairo, which resulted in the discovery of a deep burial well with more than 59 human coffins closed for more than 2,500 years. - They were unearthed south of Cairo in the sprawling burial ground of Saqqara, the necropolis of the ancient Egyptian capital of Memphis, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Their exteriors are covered in intricate designs in vibrant colours as well as hieroglyphic pictorials. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)