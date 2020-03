TOPSHOT - Policemen stand on the Trocadero square near the Eiffel Tower in Paris on March on 17, 2020, while a strict lockdown comes into in effect in France to stop the spread of COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus. - A strict lockdown requiring most people in France to remain at home came into effect at midday on March 17, 2020, prohibiting all but essential outings in a bid to curb the coronavirus spread. The government has said tens of thousands of police will be patrolling streets and issuing fines of 38 to 135 euros (42-150 USD) for people without a written declaration justifying their reasons for being out. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP)