Nikita Glushik, 19, visits Russian site Vkontakte at an Internet cafe in Moscow, Friday, July 25, 2008. In its bid to go global, Facebook is facing off against itself. In Russia, where Facebook launched last month, the Web site finds itself competing against entrenched Russian sites like Vkontakte, a Russian-language look-alike that has already hooked over 14 million users. (AP Photo/Misha Japaridze)