US pop star Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch located just outside of Santa Barbara, California is shown in this 18 November, 2003 image. Police armed with a search warrant swarmed Jackson's sprawling home in the Santa Ynez Valley. Police who searched Michael Jackson's Neverland ranch amid allegations of child molestation were armed with an arrest warrant for the pop icon, NBC television said Wednesday. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP PHOTO =FOR NEWSPAPER AND TELEVISION USE ONLY=