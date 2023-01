Elon Musk rompe récord mundial al perder la mayor cantidad de fortuna

(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 3, 2020 Tesla CEO Elon Musk talks to media as he arrives to visit the construction site of the future US electric car giant Tesla, in Gruenheide near Berlin. - Elon Musk's lawyers have filed a fresh notice to terminate his $44 billion buyout of Twitter, citing whistleblower testimony by the platform's former security chief as "distinct" justification for scrapping the deal. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (ODD ANDERSEN/AFP)