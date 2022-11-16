¡Espectacular! ¿A qué se le parece la nueva foto del telescopio James Webb?

El
telescopio espacial James Webb reveló el miércoles resplandecientes imágenes de una inmensa nube de polvo en forma de reloj de arena en torno a una estrella en formación. Para muchos, se parece a un reloj de arena, ¿para usted? AFP (HANDOUT/AFP)
Las nubes, de color azul y naranja, fueron identificadas gracias a la cámara de infrarrojo cercano (NIRCam) del telescopio.
La “protoestrella L1527″ se halla dentro de una nube oscura, en la región de formación estelar de Tauro y solo es visible en luz infrarroja.
La joven estrella está oculta de nuestra vista dentro del “cuello” del reloj de arena.
Su luz se filtra sin embargo por encima y por debajo del borde de un disco de gases en rotación a nivel de ese “cuello” e ilumina las cavidades dentro del gas y el polvo circundantes, explicaron la Nasa y la Agencia Espacial Europea (AEE) en un comunicado conjunto.
Las nubes se formaron por la colisión entre el material expulsado y la materia que la rodea.
Las zonas azules indican las áreas donde el polvo es más delgado y en las partes más gruesas se forman burbujas anaranjadas.
L1527 tiene apenas 100.000 años, por lo cual es un cuerpo celeste relativamente joven, incapaz aún de generar su propia energía mediante la fusión nuclear de hidrógeno, explica el comunicado.
El disco que la rodea, visto como una banda oscura frente al centro brillante, tiene aproximadamente el tamaño de nuestro sistema solar.
“Esta vista de L1527 proporciona una ventana a cómo se veían nuestro Sol y nuestro sistema solar en su infancia”, destacan los dos organismos científicos.
La nube molecular de Tauro está situada a unos 430 años luz de la Tierra.
El telescopio James Webb empezó a enviar sus primeras imágenes en color en julio, desde su órbita a 1,5 millones de kilómetros de la Tierra.
Su construcción requirió una inversión de 10.000 millones de dólares y su objetivo es estudiar el ciclo de vida de las estrellas.
Al centro, la estrella que se va difuminando, ha enviado durante años anillos de gas y polvo.
Fotografía: NASA