¡Espectacular! ¿A qué se le parece la nueva foto del telescopio James Webb?

This image released by NASA on July 12, 2022, shows the dimmer star at the center of this scene has been sending out rings of gas and dust for thousands of years in all directions, and the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has revealed for the first time that this star is cloaked in dust. Two cameras aboard Webb captured the latest image of this planetary nebula, cataloged as NGC 3132, and known informally as the Southern Ring Nebula, which is approximately 2,500 light-years away. - The JWST is the most powerful telescope launched into space and it reached its final orbit around the sun, approximately 930,000 miles from Earths orbit, in January, 2022. The technological improvements of the JWST and distance from the sun will allow scientists to see much deeper into our universe with greater detail. (Photo by Handout / NASA / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / NASA" - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (HANDOUT/AFP)