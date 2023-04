“Estoy aquí porque Donald Trump me violó”, declaró la escritora E. Jean Carroll ante la Justicia

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 25: Magazine Columnist E. Jean Carroll leaves after the first day of her civil trial against former President Donald Trump at Manhattan Federal Court on April 25, 2023 in New York City. Jury selections begin in the Carroll civil trial against the former president, which she alleges attacked and sexually assaulted her in a dressing room of a luxury department store in the 1990s. The lawsuit comes after the passage of the Adult Survivors Act, a 2022 New York law that gave a one-year window beginning in November of that year for people to sue their alleged assailants even if the statute of limitations had expired, which had happened in Carroll�s case. The former president has stated that this never happened and has denied meeting her. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) (MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO/Getty Images via AFP)