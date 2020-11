A member a Guatemalan Red Cross wades through a flooded street due to the heavy rains caused by Hurricane Eta, now degraded to a tropical storm, in Puerto Barrios, Izabal 310 km north Guatemala City on November 5, 2020. - At least four people, including two children, died in landslides as tropical storm Eta swept through Guatemala, civil protection officials said Thursday. The deaths brought the toll in Central America to eight after Eta tore into northern Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane on Tuesday causing mudslides that killed two miners, as well as two young girls in neighboring Honduras. (Photo by Johan ORDONEZ / AFP)