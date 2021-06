Nicaraguan journalists Carlos Fernando Chamorro and Miguel Mora (L) deliver a press conference in Managua, on December 13, 2019. - Chamorro, owner of a news website and publication, lived in Costa Rica in exile for nine months after his offices were confiscated by the state. Mora, owner of the "100% Noticias" TV channel, was imprisioned and his channel confiscated by the state. (Photo by Inti OCON / AFP)