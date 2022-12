“Gritería” a la virgen María anima a una Nicaragua en crisis

A man runs with fireworks in a traditional bull figure known as "Toro encuetado" ("Bull with fireworks") during the celebrations in honour of the Virgin Mary in Leon, Nicaragua, on December 7, 2022. - With songs of praise, fireworks, dances and great joy, thousands of Catholics celebrated the "griteria" to the Virgin Mary, in the midst of the crisis between the Church and the government of Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua. (Photo by Oswaldo RIVAS / AFP) (OSWALDO RIVAS/AFP)