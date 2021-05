In this Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 photo, pigeon breeder Eduardo Montufar removes a pigeon from its cage in Havana, Cuba. On thousands of roofs in Havana, boys and men can be found working on their coops or taking care of their birds and discussing the intricacies of a sport in which the pigeons are often referred to as "thieves" or "killers." (AP Photo/Desmond Boylan)