(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 02, 2002 A needle makes 15 punctures in the skin through a drop of smallpox vaccine on the arm of an Israeli nurse, as laboratory workers and health personal attend a day of training in the states medical training center at the Tel Hashomer hospital in Tel Aviv 02 September 2002, amid growing fears of a biological attack from Iraq. - On May 8, 1980, representatives of all World Health Organization (WHO) member states gathered in Geneva and officially declared that the smallpox-causing variola virus had been relegated to the history books, two centuries after the discovery of a vaccine. (Photo by SVEN NACKSTRAND / AFP)