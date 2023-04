Ley “No digas gay” origina bonca legal entre Disney y el gobernador de Florida

(FILES) In this file photo taken on September 30, 2022, visitors walk along Main Street at The Magic Kingdom as Walt Disney World reopens following Hurricane Ian in Orlando, Florida. - Florida lawmakers on February 6, 2023 introduced a bill that would allow the state to take control of the area around Walt Disney World that has until now been controlled by the entertainment giant. The move was the latest episode in a year-long dispute between the Republican administration of Governor Ron DeSantis and Disney, after the company criticized a law banning school lessons on sexual orientation. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP)