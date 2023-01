Lula investido por tercera vez presidente de Brasil

Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (L), his wife Rosangela da Silva (2-L), his Vice-President-elect Geraldo Alckmin (R) and his wife Maria Lucia Ribeiro Alckmin, make their way to the National Congress for their inauguration ceremony, in Brasilia, on January 1, 2023. - Lula da Silva, a 77-year-old leftist who already served as president of Brazil from 2003 to 2010, takes office for the third time with a grand inauguration in Brasilia. (Photo by CARL DE SOUZA / AFP) (CARL DE SOUZA/AFP)