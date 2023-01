Mortal accidente entre dos buses deja 40 muertos en Senegal

A general view of the scene of a bus accident in Kaffrine, central Senegal, on January 8, 2023 where at least 38 people have died and scores were injured when two buses collided. - In response to the "grave" accident, President Macky Sall announced three days of national mourning beginning on Januar 9, 2023. (Photo by Cheikh Dieng / AFP) (CHEIKH DIENG/AFP)