Nacer el día del atentado a Las Torres gemelas salvó la vida de su tío

Anish Shrivastava Anish Shrivastava who was born on September 11, 2001 poses at Prospect Park in Troy, New York on July 24, 2021. - Anish Shrivastava's life has been molded by the events of the day he was born: September 11, 2001. From his uncle skipping work at the World Trade Center that day to attend his birth to how Shrivastava celebrates his birthday, 9/11 is never far away. Shrivastava was one of approximately 13,000 children born in the United States the same day al-Qaeda hijackers crashed two planes into the twin towers killing almost 3,000 people. But few can likely claim that their arrival helped save a life. (Photo by Kena Betancur / AFP) (KENA BETANCUR/AFP)