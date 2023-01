Papa Francisco pide el fin de la violencia en el Perú

Demonstrators block the Pan-American highway demanding the resignation of the President of Peru, Dina Boluarte at La Joya, Arequipa Region in southern Peru, on January 6, 2023. - Political upheaval has roiled Peru since then-president Pedro Castillo in early December sought to dissolve Congress and rule by decree, only to be ousted and thrown in jail. Castillo's was replaced by his vice president, Dina Boluarte, who since then has faced a wave of often violent demonstrations calling for his return to power. (Photo by Diego Ramos / AFP) (DIEGO RAMOS/AFP)