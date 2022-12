¿Perdió el olfato con el covid-19? Científicos hallan explicación para eso

A woman is tested for the COVID-19 coronavirus disease at a mobile vaccination and testing medical unit in La Paz on July 19, 2022, as cases surge worldwide. - Fresh surges of Covid-19 infections around the world show the pandemic is nowhere near over, the World Health Organization's chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus lamented last week, warning that the virus is running free. The number of Covid-19 cases reported to the WHO increased 30 percent in the past two weeks, driven by sub-variants of the Omicron strain and the lifting of control measures. (Photo by Aizar RALDES / AFP) (AIZAR RALDES/AFP)