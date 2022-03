Policía brasileño deja hijos y novia para ir a luchar por Ucrania

A Ukranian armoured vehicle drives along a road in the Ukranian capital Kyiv on March 19, 2022. - More than 3.3 million refugees have now fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022, while nearly 6.5 million are thought to be internally displaced within the country, the UN refugee agency says. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP) (FADEL SENNA/AFP)