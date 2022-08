Policía china salva a 150 gatos de terminar en la olla

This photo taken on August 25 and released on August 31, 2022 by Vshine/Humane Society International shows a cat among 150 cats reacued by police from cat meat trade in Jinan, in China's eastern Shandong province. (Photo by HANDOUT / Vshine/Humane Society International / AFP) / -----EDITORS NOTE --- RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Vshine/Humane Society International" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NO ARCHIVES (HANDOUT/AFP)