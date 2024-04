Presidente africano amenaza con llenar de elefantes a Alemania

FLIE- In this photo taken on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2015, an elephant crosses the road in Hwange National Park, about 700 kilometers south west of Harare, Zimbabwe. Cyanide poisoning has killed 22 elephants in Zimbabwe’s Hwange National Park, the Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Management Authority said on Monday Oct. 26, 2015. This brings to 62 the number of elephants poisoned by poachers in this southern Africa country in October. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, FILE) (Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)