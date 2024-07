¿Qué imagen del espacio tomó la NASA el día de su cumpleaños?: una web le permite verlo

This 2002 NASA file image shows the Hubble Space Telescope floating against the background of Earth after a week of repair and upgrade by Space Shuttle Columbia astronauts. Hubble’s fourth servicing mission gave the telescope its first new instrument installed since the 1997 repair mission – the Advanced Camera for Surveys. Reports 25 June, 2006 say the main camera of the Hubble Space Telescope, which has beamed amazing images of distant galaxies back to earth, has stopped working, according to the Space Telescope Science Institute (STSI). Engineers are trying to understand what caused the Advanced Camera for Surveys to shut down 19 June, according to STSI, which is based in Baltimore, Maryland, outside Washington. AFP PHOTO/HO/NASA/GETTY OUT (HO)