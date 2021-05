A female inmate feeds goats during a working day in rearing at the prison farm, in Izalco, 60 km west of San Salvador, on May 6, 2021. - Female inmates are taking part in a new government program that aims to allow those deprived of liberty to grow, cook and consume their own food. In El Salvador's prisons, according to the Criminal Centers Directorate, there were 35,934 prisoners as of May 8, of whom 2,602 are women. (Photo by MARVIN RECINOS / AFP)