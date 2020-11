TOPSHOT - This aerial view taken on November 2, 2020 in Izmir shows search and rescue teams looking for victims at the site of a collapsed building in Izmir on November 2, 2020, after a powerful earthquake struck Turkey's western coast and parts of Greece two days ago. - Rescue workers were searching eight buildings in Izmir on November 1, despite dwindling hope for survivors, as the death toll of a powerful magnitude earthquake which hit western Turkey rose to 49. The 7.0-magnitude quake has also injured 896 in Turkey, the Turkish emergency authority AFAD said, after striking on October 30 afternoon near the west coast town of Seferihisar in Izmir province. (Photo by Ozan KOSE / AFP)