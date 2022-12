Ríos de lava de volcán hawaiano ser acercan a importante carretera de la isla

This image released by the US Geological Survey (USGS) on November 30, 2022, shows an aerial image of the distal end of a lava flow from Mauna Loa's Northeast Rift Zone on the morning of November 30 in Hawaii. - Fountains of lava up to 200 feet (60 meters) high have been fired into the air from Mauna Loa, geologists say, generating rivers of molten rock from the world's largest active volcano. Four fissures have now opened up on the mammoth mountain, which burst into life on November 27, 2022 for the first time in almost 40 years. (Photo by Handout / US Geological Survey / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / US Geological Survey " - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS (HANDOUT/AFP)