Thomas Lindgren on the horse Soprano, from the knight society Tornamenteum, carries flags reading "Keep distance" and "Wash your hands often" as he patrols the city of Visby on the Swedish island of Gotland on July 23, 2020. - Gotland, an island very popular with tourists during summertime, has hired the knights to encourage social distancing and hand washing, amid the cornavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. (Photo by Soren ANDERSSON / TT NEWS AGENCY / AFP) / Sweden OUT