Un nuevo terremoto golpea a Turquía este lunes

EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Syrian rescue teams search for victims and survivors at the rubble a collapsed building in the city of Aleppo following a deadly earthquake on February 6, 2023. - The Syrian government urged the international community to come to its aid after more than 850 people died in the country following a 7.8-magnitude earthquake in neighbouring Turkey. (Photo by LOUAI BESHARA / AFP) (LOUAI BESHARA/AFP)