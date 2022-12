Usuarios de Twitter a favor de que Musk deje de dirigir la plataforma

(FILES) This file photo illustration taken on August 05, 2022, shows a cellphone displaying a photo of Elon Musk placed on a computer monitor filled with Twitter logos in Washington, DC. - After snapping up Twitter, one of Silicon Valley's most iconic companies, Elon Musk swiftly introduced his no-holds-barred work ethic, setting up a bitter culture clash with thousands of workers who still believed in the platform's higher mission. In less than a month, Musk sacked half the company's 7,500 employees, axed executives and engineers who disagreed with him and finally imposed an ultimatum: work "extremely hardcore" or leave. (Photo by SAMUEL CORUM / AFP) (SAMUEL CORUM/AFP)