Special Delivery! 6 pounds, 3 ounces of pure sweetness joined our western lowland gorilla troop on October 14. 💕🦍 This baby boy is the first ever male gorilla born at Franklin Park Zoo, and he was delivered via Cesarean section due to complications late in Kiki’s pregnancy. We’re happy to report that mom and baby are both doing well and bonding behind the scenes while they continue to be closely monitored and cared for by our dedicated team. Each new birth is reason to celebrate, providing hope for the future of this critically endangered species. We’ll continue to share updates on baby and mom, including when the pair makes their exhibit debut! Learn more: zoonewengland.org/gorillababy