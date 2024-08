Bandera de Costa Rica brilló en ceremonia de clausura de los Juegos Olímpicos París 2024

(L-R) Silver medallist Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa, gold medallist Netherlands' Sifan Hassan and bronze medallist Kenya's Hellen Obiri leave at the end of the podium ceremony for the women's marathon of the athletics event during the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Stade de France, in Saint-Denis, in the outskirts of Paris, on August 11, 2024. (Photo by Franck FIFE / AFP)

