Kylian Mbappé dio un anuncio que causó locura en todo el mundo

🚨 Kylian Mbappé has informed PSG of his decision: he’ll NOT trigger the option to extend current contract until 2025, it means that deal would expire next June 2024 — as L’Équipé called.



PSG position: NO plan to lose Kylian for free.



Sign new deal now or he could be sold. pic.twitter.com/fDpSKOmxsf