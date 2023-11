Manfred Ugalde es comparado por la prensa española con dos cracks mundiales

🚨🎙️| Manfred Ugalde, who is being labeled as ‘the new Luis Suárez’:



“Someday, I hope to play in LaLiga. Preferably at Atlético Madrid with Diego Simeone.



The way he lives every match, how he motivates his players and shouts at them, how he gets furious on the sidelines. I… pic.twitter.com/22dwer5qs3