Teleguía Farándula

Reconocido actor fue asesinado violentamente durante un asalto

Hollywood llora la muerte de reconocido actor estadounidense

Por Hillary Chinchilla Marín
Johnny Wactor

Actor Johnny Wactor fue asesinado en intento de robo (El Universal/GDA/México)

Johnny Wactor, reconocido actor estadounidense, fue asesinado violentamente durante un intento de asalto, el pasado fin de semana.

La madre del actor, que se hizo famoso por su papel en la serie “Hospital General”, le confirmó al medio TZM, que Wactor falleció durante el asalto.

El medio aseguró que el actor se encontraba con un compañero de trabajo afuera de un establecimiento cuando vio que tres hombres estaban actuando muy sospechosos cerca de su carro, por ello fue a ver qué pasaba, pero los hombres le dispararon al ser descubiertos.

El artista tenía 37 años y a lo largo de su carrera sumó varias participaciones en conocidas series de televisión como: “Hospital General”, “Westworld”, “The OA”, “NCIS”, “Station 19″, “Criminal Minds” y “Hollywood Girl”, así como en algunas películas independientes.

La noticia ha impactado al mundo del cine, actores, productores y fans han lamentado la noticia en redes sociales.

