Reconocido actor fue asesinado violentamente durante un asalto

Johnny Wactor, reconocido actor estadounidense, fue asesinado violentamente durante un intento de asalto, el pasado fin de semana.
La madre del actor, que se hizo famoso por su papel en la serie “Hospital General”, le confirmó al medio TZM, que Wactor falleció durante el asalto.
El medio aseguró que el actor se encontraba con un compañero de trabajo afuera de un establecimiento cuando vio que tres hombres estaban actuando muy sospechosos cerca de su carro, por ello fue a ver qué pasaba, pero los hombres le dispararon al ser descubiertos.
El artista tenía 37 años y a lo largo de su carrera sumó varias participaciones en conocidas series de televisión como: “Hospital General”, “Westworld”, “The OA”, “NCIS”, “Station 19″, “Criminal Minds” y “Hollywood Girl”, así como en algunas películas independientes.
La noticia ha impactado al mundo del cine, actores, productores y fans han lamentado la noticia en redes sociales.
JUST IN: 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor shot dead in downtown Los Angeles during an alleged car robbery.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 26, 2024
According to his mother Scarlett, her son didn't try to stop them but they shot and killed him anyway.
Wactor was reportedly with a coworker when they saw three men… pic.twitter.com/FaZAbTCCoQ
absolutely heartbroken while typing this. Johnny Wactor was not only my tv dad for more than 25 episodes on General Hospital but he was a great human, a kind soul, an inspiration and a one of a kind actor. May your soul rest in peace. Heaven gained an Angel❤️ #generalhospital #gh pic.twitter.com/3EvHAol3TJ— Ashton Arbab (@ashton_arbab) May 26, 2024
"My heart is so utterly broken," wrote #GeneralHospital's Sofia Mattsson in a tribute to her late on-screen husband. "Johnny was the absolute best. So genuine. So caring. Incredibly hard working and humble." https://t.co/5Jbbx4oUxP— TVLine.com (@TVLine) May 27, 2024
Johnny Wactor was a beautiful, beautiful soul. So talented. As you can see from the promo clip, always up for anything. Funny as all heck. Fit as all hell but also loved ice cream and ate all the junk I did as well.— Parry Shen (@parryshen) May 27, 2024
We all were cheated of many years with him. pic.twitter.com/Ca03hAKA4z