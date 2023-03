Falleció actor de “Salvando al soldado Ryan”

(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 5, 2007 actor Tom Sizemore arrives at the Paramount Vantage premiere of Babel at the FOX Westwood Village theatre in Westwood, California. - Tom Sizemore, a talented but troubled actor who made a career of playing tough guys, has died, his manager said March 3, 2023. The 61-year-old suffered a brain aneurysm in February and on Friday was removed from life support, days after doctors concluded no more could be done for him, Charles Lago said. (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP) (FRAZER HARRISON/AFP)