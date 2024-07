Overwatch 2 estrenó heroína y así puede usarla gratis este fin de semana

Juno is one highly mobile Martian 🛸👩‍🚀



💥 Primary Fire: Mediblaster

🎯 Secondary Fire: Pulsar Torpedoes

💫 Abilities: Glide Boost & Hyper Ring

🚀 Ultimate: Orbital Ray



Check out her kit and try it out for yourself during her limited-time trial July 19 through July 21 ✨ pic.twitter.com/OenFBF5R2X