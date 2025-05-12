Estos son los lanzamientos de Xbox que vienen con todo esta semana

Estos son los lanzamientos para Xbox esta semana. (Xbox/Captura)

Le traemos la lista de juegos que llegarán esta semana para Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox PC y Game Pass.

CyberCorp, Gore Doctor, Labyrinth of the Demon King, Palia y The Precinct se podrán jugar a partir de este martes 13 de mayo.

El miércoles 14 estará lleno de aventuras con Anima Flux, Hidden Kittens: Kingdom of Cats, Kaiju Big Battel: Fighto Fantasy, Recycle Bin Battle y Super Engine GT Turbo SPEC.

Al día siguiente, el jueves 15, estará disponible esta gran serie de títulos: Garten of Banban 0, Preserve, Shovel Knight Dig, American Arcadia, City Bus Manager, DOOM: The Dark Ages Standard Edition, Forgotten Fields, Hunt and Fight: Action RPG, Into the Restless Ruins, Stunt Flyer y Wings of Endless.

Y si aún quedó con ganas de jugar, el viernes 16 podrá disfrutar de Capcom Fighting Collection 2, Death Park: 4k Remaster, Hannah’s Day, Kulebra and the Souls of Limbo, Meowsterpiece Museum, Plumber Hero, SYNESTHESIA y Neon Apex: Beyond the Limit.

Las fechas de lanzamiento están sujetas a cambios.