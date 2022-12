Costa Rica salió de Qatar por la puerta grande y el mundo se lo reconoció

Costa Rica's defender #03 Juan Pablo Vargas (C, R) celebrates with teammates after he scored his team's second goal past Germany's goalkeeper #01 Manuel Neuer during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Costa Rica and Germany at the Al-Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, north of Doha on December 1, 2022. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (FRANCK FIFE/AFP)